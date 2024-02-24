BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 79,512 shares.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
