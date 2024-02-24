BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 79,512 shares.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

