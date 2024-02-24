Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

