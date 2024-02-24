Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 6394329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at Bluejay Mining

In other Bluejay Mining news, insider Roderick McIllree purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($125,912.87). 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.