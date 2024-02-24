BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $56.86 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $380.25 or 0.00742882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,294 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,381.06744716. The last known price of BNB is 379.54216449 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $1,726,077,422.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

