BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $56.86 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $380.25 or 0.00742882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,294 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,381.06744716. The last known price of BNB is 379.54216449 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $1,726,077,422.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
