BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 58,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

