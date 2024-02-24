BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 58,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.