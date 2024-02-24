Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.25

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.25 and traded as high as C$50.60. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$50.44, with a volume of 452,345 shares.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

