Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Cancom Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

