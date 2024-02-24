Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and $399.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.34 or 0.05793029 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00071145 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00021615 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024378 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00020146 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007465 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007791 BTC.
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,642,477,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,470,291,953 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
