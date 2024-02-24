Casper (CSPR) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $452.59 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,404,595,775 coins and its circulating supply is 11,817,443,513 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,403,148,838 with 11,816,065,065 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03796471 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $11,032,844.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

