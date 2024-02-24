CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0511 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05028401 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,426,175.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

