CEEK VR Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.90 million and $2.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001441 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,445.87 or 1.00057795 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00188545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 857.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05028401 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,426,175.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

