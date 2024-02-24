CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Up 2%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 20,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CGG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

