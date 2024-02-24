China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 6.4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 1,450,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Up 24.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Free Report) by 308.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

