Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
