Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

View Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.