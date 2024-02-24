CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 16,234 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.58.

CI Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.53%.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.