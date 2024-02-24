Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 8.4%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

