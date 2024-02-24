Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.89. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 35,076 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $132,341.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,019 shares of company stock worth $12,014 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

