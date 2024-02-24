Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.