Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as low as $14.45. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

