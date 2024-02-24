Compound Price Hits $67.51 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $67.51 or 0.00131207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $545.77 million and approximately $113.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00041093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,215 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,199.76863122 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 69.48036656 USD and is up 17.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $185,218,388.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

