Constellation Price Tops $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $118.35 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
