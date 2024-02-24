Contrasting Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) & Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and Perseus Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Perseus Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Perseus Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Perseus Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Perseus Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 43.54 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.30 Perseus Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -17.45

Perseus Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Perseus Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Perseus Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

