Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Up 6.1%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 76,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 229,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.61.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.