Cosmos Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $179.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.33 or 0.00020115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,848,322 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

