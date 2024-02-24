Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.20 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $185.20 million and approximately $35.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

