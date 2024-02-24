Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $181.91 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $181.91 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

