Critical Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.52 billion 11.08 $4.35 billion $11.06 25.75 Equinix $8.19 billion 10.20 $969.18 million $10.31 85.58

Public Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Public Storage pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 165.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Public Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96% Equinix 11.84% 8.01% 3.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33 Equinix 0 5 6 1 2.67

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $293.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $851.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Public Storage beats Equinix on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

