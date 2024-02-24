CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,663.31

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,663.31 ($20.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,642 ($20.67). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,688 ($21.25), with a volume of 47,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.84) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.92) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,666.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,660.69. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,887.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other CVS Group news, insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.35) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,577.99). In other news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.36), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($65,518.84). Also, insider Joanne Shaw purchased 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.35) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,577.99). Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

