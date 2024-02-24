Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.45. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,214,233 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

