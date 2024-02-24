Decred (DCR) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $328.08 million and $10.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.66 or 0.00040078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00131497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006584 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,878,083 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

