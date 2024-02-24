DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 55.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $37.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00131362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001928 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

