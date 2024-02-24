DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $151.17 million and $61.33 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00136231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008152 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.