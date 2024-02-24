Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

