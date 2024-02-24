Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $795.69

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.69 ($10.02) and traded as high as GBX 949 ($11.95). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 912.50 ($11.49), with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of £31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 795.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.35.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

