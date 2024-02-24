Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $795.69

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.69 ($10.02) and traded as high as GBX 949 ($11.95). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 912.50 ($11.49), with a volume of 69 shares.

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 795.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 796.35. The company has a market capitalization of £31.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,532.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

