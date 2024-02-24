dForce USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,761.35 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $7,761.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00136439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,062,612 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99826366 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,094.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

