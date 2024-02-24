dForce USD Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.93 million and $6,901.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00136078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,062,655 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99826366 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,094.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

