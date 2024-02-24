DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.36 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $173.86 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,605.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.70 or 0.00518749 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00136424 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008160 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00050645 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00239635 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00146552 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00026697 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,847,076,685 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
