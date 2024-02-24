Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.28

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as low as $23.90. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 3,592,012 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 59,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.