Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.25

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $21.26. Dnb Asa shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
Dnb Asa Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.
Dnb Asa Company Profile
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dnb Asa
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.