dogwifhat (WIF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.86 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $315.72 million and $37.86 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.30049459 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $42,672,219.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

