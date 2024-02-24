Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-1.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,322. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

