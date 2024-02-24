E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Shares Down 1.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 88,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 29,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

E.On Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

