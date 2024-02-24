Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.05

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3,461 shares.

Eastern Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

