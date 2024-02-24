Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.05

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3,461 shares.
Eastern Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
