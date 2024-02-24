Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.05

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3,461 shares changing hands.

Eastern Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $245,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.