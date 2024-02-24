Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.05

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3,461 shares changing hands.
Eastern Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
