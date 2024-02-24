Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0027 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.05 million and $633,700.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005383 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,239,983 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

