Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & Viad (NYSE:VVI) Financial Comparison

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emerald alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 8.56% -59.12% 2.95% Viad 0.96% 13.85% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.63%. Viad has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Viad.

12.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $325.90 million 1.24 $130.80 million ($0.27) -23.81 Viad $1.24 billion 0.59 $16.02 million ($0.19) -182.83

Emerald has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Viad on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.