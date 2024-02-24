Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.58% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th.

EBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.32). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

