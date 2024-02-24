Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Shares Up 0.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.16. 133,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,241% from the average session volume of 9,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Endesa Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

