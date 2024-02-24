Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Enovis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. 637,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

